Sudoku by jamibann
Photo 2488

Sudoku

Sometimes you just can't see the woods for the trees. I do a Sudoku from our local paper every day. Yesterday I got completely stuck. I hate it when that happens!
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
