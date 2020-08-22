Previous
The Fisherman's Cake by jamibann
Photo 2487

The Fisherman's Cake

There's a small fishing bothy at the loch we went to on Thursday, so we took advantage to shelter a bit from the inclement weather and have a bit of coffee and cake - with candle too, of course! It's the small things ...

22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

Hazel ace
I really like this portrait!
August 22nd, 2020  
