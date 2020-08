The Birthday Boy

A fantastic way for hubby to spend his birthday. I don't understand the passion of fishing, other than it does bring you to lovely places. We've been to this loch several times - it's nestled in the hills, just a 30 minute hike behind our local ski station. I did have a few flicks, but neither of us caught anything. We didn't stay too long though as it was almost impossible to cast a line because of the wind! Hubby reckoned the fish were all hiding deep down.