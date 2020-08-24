Previous
Black Beauty by jamibann
Photo 2489

Black Beauty

From purple flowers, aubergines grow. We have two fruits growing now, with the promise of a third. We'll not get fat on that, but it is exciting watching the progress.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia
Promise of things to come ... nice to have them in the garden..
August 24th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen
Such a wee beauty!
August 24th, 2020  
