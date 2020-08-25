Duolingo

Another of my daily 'habits'. Duolingo. I've been doing a daily Norwegian 'lesson' since our daughter moved to Norway almost 3 years ago - I fear she may never return! I do it faithfully, trying never to miss a session, but am not very sure of ever being able to hold a conversation. I understand much more than I could ever say. However, it's good for my ageing brain!



Our planned trip for early September has just been knocked on the head. :-( Norway have put the UK into the red zone for Corona Virus thus enforcing a 2 week quarantine for people arriving. We can't do that, so we've had to cancel our trip to see our daughter and go hiking with her. Feeling very disappointed about that. Just another cancelled plan in 2020.