The Fireweed and the Heather by jamibann
The Fireweed and the Heather

My brother and his wife have come to stay for a couple of weeks and today we went out for a walk down by the river. The fireweed is just about past and the heather on the hills is just coming into its full glory.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

JeannieC57
Beautiful !
August 27th, 2020  
