Previous
Next
Photo 2492
The Fireweed and the Heather
My brother and his wife have come to stay for a couple of weeks and today we went out for a walk down by the river. The fireweed is just about past and the heather on the hills is just coming into its full glory.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
JeannieC57
Beautiful !
August 27th, 2020
