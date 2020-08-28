Previous
Next
Beauty in Decay by jamibann
Photo 2493

Beauty in Decay

The goldenrod is just about finished. It's been a vibrant yellow all over the countryside for a few weeks now. I rather liked the look of this fading flower though.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bep
I like it too, Issi.
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise