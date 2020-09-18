Previous
Meet Dave by jamibann
Photo 2514

Meet Dave

We climbed Ben Lomond with a couple of young friends and their new dog today. It was the most wonderful of days in every way. Meet Dave the Labradoodle. A lovely fellow. Afraid of heights though! Had to be carried down a portion of the descent. 🤣
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Milanie ace
Love where you were able to get this shot! Dave is just adorable - and I smiled at him having to be carried down part of the way!
September 18th, 2020  
Lin ace
Yep, I'm with Dave on the heights thing! Adorable capture!
September 18th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
He looks quite pleased with himself up there!
September 18th, 2020  
