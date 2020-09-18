Sign up
Photo 2514
Meet Dave
We climbed Ben Lomond with a couple of young friends and their new dog today. It was the most wonderful of days in every way. Meet Dave the Labradoodle. A lovely fellow. Afraid of heights though! Had to be carried down a portion of the descent. 🤣
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2687
photos
181
followers
101
following
688% complete
View this month »
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
18th September 2020 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Love where you were able to get this shot! Dave is just adorable - and I smiled at him having to be carried down part of the way!
September 18th, 2020
Lin
ace
Yep, I'm with Dave on the heights thing! Adorable capture!
September 18th, 2020
Judith Johnson
He looks quite pleased with himself up there!
September 18th, 2020
