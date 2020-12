My Grandfather's Clock

The final hours and minutes of 2020 are ticking away. It hasn't been a great year, but it has had some highlights. It's certainly been a year we will all remember.



This clock has seen a lot - presented as it was to my grandfather on the occasion of his marriage in 1927. It was converted to battery, a long time since, and keeps excellent time. It sits very happily on our mantelpiece.