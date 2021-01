Fit To Fly

Our daughter is pronounced fit to fly tomorrow. I suppose that's good news.



We had a quiet Hogmanay - just the three of us. Dinner, Rummykub and a Zoom with friends.



I hope yours was pleasant, wherever in the world you celebrated, and I truly hope that 2021 will be a better year. 2020, although it has had its positive aspects, could not be called a good year by any stretch of the imagination.



Happy New Year folks!