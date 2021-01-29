Sign up
Photo 2647
John O'Lunnaness
This little bear went out for a seat in the snow yesterday afternoon. He couldn't be dissuaded, despite the cold! He didn't stay out there for long though.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
8
5
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2821
photos
191
followers
99
following
725% complete
View this month »
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
28th January 2021 3:26pm
Privacy
Public
PhylM-S
ace
What a sweet shot and perfect in the BnW. I love that you caught the snow falling about him, as well!
January 29th, 2021
Wylie
ace
frozen bear bum!! cute
January 29th, 2021
Denise Wood
ace
He wanted to be a snow bear :) fav
January 29th, 2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
Cute little bear....much loved no doubt.
January 29th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hahaha
January 29th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Ah I thought he had been lost. Sweet shot.
January 29th, 2021
Molly
So delightful!
January 29th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Sweet bear....do hope you warmed him up when he came inside...
January 29th, 2021
