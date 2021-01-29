Previous
John O'Lunnaness by jamibann
John O'Lunnaness

This little bear went out for a seat in the snow yesterday afternoon. He couldn't be dissuaded, despite the cold! He didn't stay out there for long though.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
PhylM-S ace
What a sweet shot and perfect in the BnW. I love that you caught the snow falling about him, as well!
January 29th, 2021  
Wylie ace
frozen bear bum!! cute
January 29th, 2021  
Denise Wood ace
He wanted to be a snow bear :) fav
January 29th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Cute little bear....much loved no doubt.
January 29th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hahaha
January 29th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Ah I thought he had been lost. Sweet shot.
January 29th, 2021  
Molly
So delightful!
January 29th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Sweet bear....do hope you warmed him up when he came inside...
January 29th, 2021  
