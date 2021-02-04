Jackdaws in the Snow

Another shot taken from our bedroom window. I saw these two hanging out on our Douglas Fir, and thought they'd make a good subject for today's photo. Yesterday it just snowed and snowed. It's unbelievable that just 20 miles towards Aberdeen it is raining! Hubby spent all day digging us out, and he'll be doing the same again today! We couldn't get to Braemar yesterday to see dad, and I was so grateful to one of the local carers, Isla, who went in to see him 3 times yesterday and even took his wee dog out. She's going to do the same today. I'm also very grateful for Sandy who continues to do our Zoom Pilates classes - we had a super session last night and I'm looking forward to this morning's session too.