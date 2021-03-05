Amaryllis

This has been fascinating me since I received it as a Christmas gift. I've never seen the likes. It's an amaryllis bulb inside a softish, waxy 'ball' on a metal stand. When I received it, it had a Rudolph the Reindeer face on the white ball, (held on by pins), which I have since removed. I placed the ball on the windowsill, in the light, as per instructions. You can't water it. No idea how it works, but the flower is gradually appearing from the ball as you can see. I can't wait to see how this story ends. Thanks to my friend Shirley for a zero-maintenance, high interest, long lasting gift!