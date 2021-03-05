Previous
Amaryllis by jamibann
Photo 2682

Amaryllis

This has been fascinating me since I received it as a Christmas gift. I've never seen the likes. It's an amaryllis bulb inside a softish, waxy 'ball' on a metal stand. When I received it, it had a Rudolph the Reindeer face on the white ball, (held on by pins), which I have since removed. I placed the ball on the windowsill, in the light, as per instructions. You can't water it. No idea how it works, but the flower is gradually appearing from the ball as you can see. I can't wait to see how this story ends. Thanks to my friend Shirley for a zero-maintenance, high interest, long lasting gift!
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh I saw some of these in our local garden centre last week and fancied giving it a go. This is a great shot - gorgeous bokeh!
March 5th, 2021  
