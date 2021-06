Just Chillin'

On Wednesday, after visiting the Osprey's nest, I carried on to Braemar. I was rewarded with a sighting of 6 male red deer in a local farmer's field - sporting the most velvety of antlers. We often see them down low in Braemar in the winter amongst the birch trees, but rarely do we see them so low and out in the open in summer. Great for photography purposes!