Sourabaya - Whale Factory Ship by jamibann
Sourabaya - Whale Factory Ship

Very tight for time at the moment, so am posting another of someone else's photos! This one features my Shetland grandfather, Hector Rendall, who was killed onboard the Whale Factory Ship, the Sourabaya, in 1942 (he's second from the right in this photo - a tall man for the times). They were torpedoed by a U-Boat. He was 38 years old, and left 4 young children behind. My mum was 7 at the time. My grandmother never recovered from the loss. His body was never found, and no further information could be obtained from the War Office. She lived the remainder of her life hoping he'd walk in the door one day.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
He looks very tall Issi. What a tragic tale though
July 13th, 2021  
