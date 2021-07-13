Sourabaya - Whale Factory Ship

Very tight for time at the moment, so am posting another of someone else's photos! This one features my Shetland grandfather, Hector Rendall, who was killed onboard the Whale Factory Ship, the Sourabaya, in 1942 (he's second from the right in this photo - a tall man for the times). They were torpedoed by a U-Boat. He was 38 years old, and left 4 young children behind. My mum was 7 at the time. My grandmother never recovered from the loss. His body was never found, and no further information could be obtained from the War Office. She lived the remainder of her life hoping he'd walk in the door one day.