Mum, back left, circa 1942

I found this photo at dad's place the other day. It's the whole school at Sullom in Shetland, round about 1942, I believe. Mum is back left, and I'm guessing she must have been about 7. Her little brother is sitting on the right of the teacher, looking at the photo. I sent it to our kids by WhatsApp to see if they could spot their granny. They did of course - she looks just like I did at the same age. Our son also commented on how windy it was in the photo. I hadn't noticed!