The Dill Flower

The truth be known, the dill has been more interesting from a photographic perspective than a culinary one! I find it highly perfumed, and I don't use it very often in cookery. I have therefore frozen enough to last a lifetime! However, it was very easy to grow should I wish to do so again. I don't think I'll bother with it next year - I'll stick to basil, parsley and oregano - herbs I use on a regular basis.