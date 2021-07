A sparrow on our hedge

This little fellow was sitting on top of our back garden hedge, disappearing inside it every now and then. Posting early for tomorrow, as it's going to be another long day in the hills. Tomorrow's plan is a 4.30 am departure from home in the car. By 5.15 am we should be on our bikes for a half hour cycle, and then about 13 hours of walking. I'll let you know how it goes!