Coming Home!

I knew there were two chicks on the Osprey's nest, but haven't had time to go and check it out. However, yesterday I made time. So I set out early with two things in mind. Some more sorting out at dad's house, and a few Osprey photos on the way. I'm glad to say I achieved both objectives. On my arrival at the nest, mum was sitting on the edge, and as she usually does on my arrival, she flew off but came back within 15 minutes. So, I was ready for her. Here she is returning with a twig and something else attached. At first I thought it was a berry, but I suspect it's a lump of pink fish flesh. I could hear dad in the background, but couldn't see him anywhere ... although my look out spot is quite limited. It affords a good view of the nest, but everything around is blocked by high pine trees. As for the chicks, well you'll have to wait and see ...