Falling Cones

I was in the back garden yesterday, and I thought for a moment that someone was throwing things into our garden. I went to investigate and found lots of these lying on the ground. Massive cones were falling from the very top of one of our trees and splitting in two as they landed. I placed this one on one of our tree stump stools for the photo, as I thought the various textures worked well together. An amazing cone, isn't it?! And just like that, July comes to an end! Where is time going?!