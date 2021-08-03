Previous
Next
Sunflower and Friend by jamibann
Photo 2833

Sunflower and Friend

Another visitor on an unopened, as yet, sunflower. I love watching the progress of the sunflowers in the garden.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What long legs he has.
I love sunflowers. We grew them for the first time last summer and they were gorgeous.
August 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise