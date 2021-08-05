Previous
The only grapes in Ballater! by jamibann
The only grapes in Ballater!

There'll be no wine made on the premises, but a grape jelly as per last year. Maybe we'll try wine one day when we're feeling brave.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
mmmm grape jelly sounds interesting
August 5th, 2021  
Babs ace
They look delicious. I like the sound of grape jelly.
August 5th, 2021  
Monique ace
Never had grape jelly…would like to try it, though ☺️ And those grapes look perfect
August 5th, 2021  
