Previous
Next
Photo 2835
The only grapes in Ballater!
There'll be no wine made on the premises, but a grape jelly as per last year. Maybe we'll try wine one day when we're feeling brave.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3040
photos
201
followers
103
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
30th July 2021 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
mmmm grape jelly sounds interesting
August 5th, 2021
Babs
ace
They look delicious. I like the sound of grape jelly.
August 5th, 2021
Monique
ace
Never had grape jelly…would like to try it, though ☺️ And those grapes look perfect
August 5th, 2021
