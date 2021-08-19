Previous
Dad - 87 years ago by jamibann
Photo 2849

Dad - 87 years ago

I think this must be a cutting from the local Press & Journal - I found it at dad's house.

I spent yesterday with the house clearance folks, dealing with the last of the contents of his house. It's all ready for buyer, although handover date not yet clear.

Now we're off to Mull for a few days where we're hoping to do our 60th Munro on hubby's 60th birthday, tomorrow. Watch this space.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Marloes ace
How bitter sweet... memories....
We're clearing our mum's house at the moment too. She died unexpectedly at the age of 85. Mentally still up and running but her heart gave up...
August 19th, 2021  
