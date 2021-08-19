Sign up
Photo 2849
Dad - 87 years ago
I think this must be a cutting from the local Press & Journal - I found it at dad's house.
I spent yesterday with the house clearance folks, dealing with the last of the contents of his house. It's all ready for buyer, although handover date not yet clear.
Now we're off to Mull for a few days where we're hoping to do our 60th Munro on hubby's 60th birthday, tomorrow. Watch this space.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
Marloes
How bitter sweet... memories....
We're clearing our mum's house at the moment too. She died unexpectedly at the age of 85. Mentally still up and running but her heart gave up...
August 19th, 2021
