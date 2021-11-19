Sign up
Photo 2941
Messing in the Moss
Fiona was fascinated by the height of the moss whilst out walking with us yesterday morning on Sgor Buidhe. She also encountered some giant pine needles!
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, wonderful focus
November 19th, 2021
