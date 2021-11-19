Previous
Messing in the Moss by jamibann
Photo 2941

Messing in the Moss

Fiona was fascinated by the height of the moss whilst out walking with us yesterday morning on Sgor Buidhe. She also encountered some giant pine needles!
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great shot, wonderful focus
November 19th, 2021  
