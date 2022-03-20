Previous
L'Escargot by jamibann
L'Escargot

Back in Pais and enjoying everything it has to offer. I love the stairs in our hotel. I've just noticed that my feet have sneaked into this image!
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Carole G
Ive always wanted to do a shot like this, but I don't think I've ever seen a building in New Zealand that lends itself to this kind of shot
March 22nd, 2022  
Diana
What a magnificent capture, wonderful shapes and lines.
March 22nd, 2022  
