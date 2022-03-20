Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3062
L'Escargot
Back in Pais and enjoying everything it has to offer. I love the stairs in our hotel. I've just noticed that my feet have sneaked into this image!
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3268
photos
196
followers
108
following
838% complete
View this month »
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
20th March 2022 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
Ive always wanted to do a shot like this, but I don't think I've ever seen a building in New Zealand that lends itself to this kind of shot
March 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
What a magnificent capture, wonderful shapes and lines.
March 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close