Photo 3063
This I love about Paris!
Down at the Place de Trocadero on Sunday evening. However, he would have got a rude awakening if someone decided to switch the water fountain on!
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
20th March 2022 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very suoer shot!
March 22nd, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Great candid capture.
March 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
This one had me giggling!
March 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wondetful find and shot, would love to see the water go on 😁
March 22nd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
This made me smile 🤗
March 22nd, 2022
