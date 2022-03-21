Previous
This I love about Paris! by jamibann
This I love about Paris!

Down at the Place de Trocadero on Sunday evening. However, he would have got a rude awakening if someone decided to switch the water fountain on!
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Issi Bannerman
Korcsog Károly ace
Very suoer shot!
March 22nd, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Great candid capture.
March 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
This one had me giggling!
March 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wondetful find and shot, would love to see the water go on 😁
March 22nd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
This made me smile 🤗
March 22nd, 2022  
