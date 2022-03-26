Sgor Gaioth

On Friday evening we had a 60th birthday celebration with 20 friends in Aviemore. We decided to take advantage of the event by going over early morning and re-walking one of the hills we walked two weeks ago when we had 0 visibility at the top and couldn't see any of the view. The forecast was for blue skies and sun. However, as we walked we realised it wasn't that at all. The cloud was sitting low on the top of the hill. On reaching the top, we waited, and waited. The sun came and went, as did the cloud. Finally we walked over to the next summit, and it cleared! This is looking back towards our first peak, and if you look carefully you can see people on top. The sun stayed out for the rest of the day. It was amazing up there.