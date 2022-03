Loch Morlich

Yesterday we did a cycle around Loch An Eileen and Loch Morlich, at Aviemore, with a splinter group of the 20 members of the birthday celebrations. It was a splendid day and we did a special photo stop on the sands of Loch Morlich. The last time we were there together was 22 years ago when the kids were all little. Two of those kids are in this image. How time flies!