The Honka Hut

This lovely wooden hut sits in the Balmoral Estate, and was a gift from the people of Finland to the Queen and Prince Philip for their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary. It contains a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and sauna - apparently. It's a good place for a coffee and a check of the map when out walking, which we were yesterday.



We decided at the last moment to go and do a reccy of a walk we have to guide in May, during Ballater's annual Walking Festival. It's an A-B walk, and so involved dropping a car at the end of the walk before setting out. Whilst sitting having coffee here, I had the horrible thought that I'd locked hubby's car, but hadn't taken the key with me for my own car, which was parked at the end of our walk! A senior moment, we'll call it, probably due to rushing out to do the walk. Anyway, it was resolved by us splitting up at the half way point, Loch Phadruig. John went back to the start point, to get his car, and I carried on to the end and waited for him to drive up and meet me with my car key! What a couple of numpties! But the main goal was achieved. I did the whole of the walk, and it's recorded on Strava, so we know the ascents and the total distance and time required.