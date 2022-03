Scooting up Glen Callater. Really?

As I was coming down off the hill towards the landrover track on Sunday, I saw this chap, t-shirt and shorts, on an electric scooter, just taking in the scenery and scooting up the glen. I only just got my camera out in time, and it's not a perfect shot, as you can't really see the scooter, but it was the best I could do, as he was scooting away from me, at reasonable speed! I suppose if you can cycle up the glen, you can scoot up the glen, but it just felt wrong! So wrong.