Twist 'n' Turn by jamibann
Photo 3072

Twist 'n' Turn

I have passed this tree in the Ballochbuie forest before, but I've never stopped to take a picture. It fascinates me to look at the twist in the big old trunk which must have fallen to the forest floor very gradually. It's practically a work of art!
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
841% complete

Kathy A ace
That is like a work of art, nice textures.
March 30th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is amazing!
March 30th, 2022  
Wylie ace
it is indeed, I can see why you stopped.
March 30th, 2022  
