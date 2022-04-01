Previous
Winter's back for a little while by jamibann
Photo 3074

Winter's back for a little while

Yesterday it snowed, the sun came out, it snowed, the sun came out, and so it went on. Can't believe we're already in April!
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
We even had snow way down here too.......well as close to us as Truro anyway !
April 1st, 2022  
Dianne
Such changeable weather for you.
April 1st, 2022  
