Photo 3085
The Farm Track
Sunday's walk ended on this lovely farm track where someone had made lots of effort to line the grass verges with daffodils. It was quite beautiful. You can just see Loch Tay in the distance.
12th April 2022
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sally Ings
That looks so pretty, lovely landscape
April 12th, 2022
haskar
Great leading line and lovely landscape.
April 12th, 2022
