The Farm Track by jamibann
Photo 3085

The Farm Track

Sunday's walk ended on this lovely farm track where someone had made lots of effort to line the grass verges with daffodils. It was quite beautiful. You can just see Loch Tay in the distance.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sally Ings ace
That looks so pretty, lovely landscape
April 12th, 2022  
haskar ace
Great leading line and lovely landscape.
April 12th, 2022  
