Previous
Next
Head back, having a drink by jamibann
Photo 3087

Head back, having a drink

Jackie Jackdaw having a good drink at the bird bath yesterday morning.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise