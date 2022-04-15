Previous
Gutting and Filleting the Mackerel by jamibann
Gutting and Filleting the Mackerel

We are just getting to the end of the mackerel in our freezer. Hubby freezes them whole and then fillets them when 3/4 thawed, before gutting. He tells me this works well. I believe him and don't get involved in this part of the process! He has set himself up at the bottom of the garden with a filleting bench made up of a very solid slice of wood held up by two pieces of telegraph pole - all taken from dad's wood shed when we were selling his house. It was a nice sunny afternoon for doing this work yesterday. We had fried fillet for tea last night, and he smoked the rest, so we'll be having smoked mackerel salad for lunch today, and then I also made some pâté for tomorrow's lunch.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia
Unusual to freeze before gutting and filleting but I guess he knows best. Love smoked fish.
April 15th, 2022  
Diana
Great shot of hubby at work! I suppose he knows what he is doing, although it does sound a bit strange. Your feast on the mackerel sounds delicious, enjoy.
April 15th, 2022  
