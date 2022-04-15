Gutting and Filleting the Mackerel

We are just getting to the end of the mackerel in our freezer. Hubby freezes them whole and then fillets them when 3/4 thawed, before gutting. He tells me this works well. I believe him and don't get involved in this part of the process! He has set himself up at the bottom of the garden with a filleting bench made up of a very solid slice of wood held up by two pieces of telegraph pole - all taken from dad's wood shed when we were selling his house. It was a nice sunny afternoon for doing this work yesterday. We had fried fillet for tea last night, and he smoked the rest, so we'll be having smoked mackerel salad for lunch today, and then I also made some pâté for tomorrow's lunch.