Photo 3090
The Osprey couple are back
Finally I got time to nip up and see how the nest was doing. Both Osprey are there, although I didn't get dad on the nest, just mum. I'll be keeping an eye on them both over the following months.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3296
photos
195
followers
109
following
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
17th April 2022 10:31am
