The Osprey couple are back by jamibann
The Osprey couple are back

Finally I got time to nip up and see how the nest was doing. Both Osprey are there, although I didn't get dad on the nest, just mum. I'll be keeping an eye on them both over the following months.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
