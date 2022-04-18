Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3091
Larch Roses
These 'roses' on the larch tree grow at the tips of shoots as you can see, and eventually turn into cones. I'd never noticed them before. My brother pointed them out on our walk in Braemar yesterday. I thought they were quite lovely.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
4
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
17th April 2022 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Oh wow they are so beautiful, what a wonderful shot of them. I did not know this either, many thanks to your brother :-)
April 18th, 2022
julia
ace
Wow stunning.. Not seen in our neck of the woods..
April 18th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
So beautiful & a lovely capture.
April 18th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
They are so pretty, they look almost tropical (unlikely in Scotland lol)
April 18th, 2022
