Previous
Next
Larch Roses by jamibann
Photo 3091

Larch Roses

These 'roses' on the larch tree grow at the tips of shoots as you can see, and eventually turn into cones. I'd never noticed them before. My brother pointed them out on our walk in Braemar yesterday. I thought they were quite lovely.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh wow they are so beautiful, what a wonderful shot of them. I did not know this either, many thanks to your brother :-)
April 18th, 2022  
julia ace
Wow stunning.. Not seen in our neck of the woods..
April 18th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautiful & a lovely capture.
April 18th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
They are so pretty, they look almost tropical (unlikely in Scotland lol)
April 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise