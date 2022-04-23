Previous
Next
It's that blossom time of year! by jamibann
Photo 3096

It's that blossom time of year!

The blossom on the plum trees is wonderful this year. Hopefully that will mean lots of fresh plums in the summer. Last year was a very poor year.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
848% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Such nice detail in your blossom!
April 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise