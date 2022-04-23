Sign up
Photo 3096
It's that blossom time of year!
The blossom on the plum trees is wonderful this year. Hopefully that will mean lots of fresh plums in the summer. Last year was a very poor year.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Hazel
Such nice detail in your blossom!
April 23rd, 2022
