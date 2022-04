My Friend Jan

A strange place to sit, you might think, and you'd be right. However, the boys were fishing and the girls popped in past to see how they were doing (nothing doing, by the way). It was cold, but bright, so we took a seat or two from the bothy and sat and had a cuppa in the sunshine whilst the boys fished. The day's fishing was hubby's gift to his pal, for his 60th birthday last month. Happy Days.