Glen Tanar Chaffinch by jamibann
Photo 3100

Glen Tanar Chaffinch

Another shot from Monday's walk around Glen Tanar.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird, such lovely colours and markings.
April 27th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
A beautiful bird, the feathers are such striking colours.
April 27th, 2022  
