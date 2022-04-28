Sign up
Photo 3101
Looking Up!
New signs have been placed around the majority of walks in our area, but this old one has remained, high up a tree, on Craigendarroch. Not much use, as it's not easy to spot, but I still like to see it there!
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
0
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
