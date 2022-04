Tammy Norrie in all its glory!

It's been a longtime wish of mine to see a puffin in real life. It was my mum's favourite bird, and she always called them by their Shetland name, Tammy Norrie. Today, I finally succeeded in getting myself to the Isle of May Bird Sanctuary in Fife, where I saw lots of the funny little puffin, but also many other nesting sea birds. A great day.