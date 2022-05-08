Previous
I was back down in Fife yesterday, this time to celebrate my friend's daughter's Bride To Be status! Natalie and Chris wanted to get married in 2020, but couldn't find a venue. Then of course Covid came along and they booked everything for 2021, but that was not to be. They will finally be tying the knot in two weeks time, a little bit later than intended. I've never heard of a pre-wedding celebration lunch before (other than the more traditional 'hen' party), but it was a lovely day out with friends, old and young.
Such a beautiful shot to celebrate this special day. I too have not heard of this before, sounds like fun though.
I have never heard of such a thing either, but what a great idea! We had our evening reception 6 weeks after our wedding so that we could invite more people and I got to wear the dress again! Lovely photo
What a fabulous idea........and e most excellent pic too.
