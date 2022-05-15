Previous
Captain Maryon's Monument by jamibann
Captain Maryon's Monument

An altogether calmer day on Saturday! We faced our demons and walked back over that river ... yes we did ... however the spate was over and the stepping stones were evident and we only got wet toes this time. It was like a different river - the force of water is an incredible thing.

Anyway, we went up Sgurr na Stri - listed as one of the top walks in Scotland, but not a Munro. It gives beautiful views down over loch Coruisk and over to the Cuillins. This is taken on the way down. The monument was built in memory of Captain Maryon. It's 9 foot tall but nonetheless difficult to locate because of its remote location away from paths. It marks the place where Captain Maryon's skeleton was found almost 2 years after he set off on a walk from Sligachan in 1946. His friend built this cairn in memory of him. In the background you can also see Loch a' Choire Riabhaich and the northern end of the Cuillin ridge.
ace
@jamibann
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture of this beautiful and peaceful landscape! Hard to believe that it can be so challenging. What a wonderful narrative, it is like reading a story book.
May 17th, 2022  
