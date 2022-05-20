Previous
Hamish McHamish by jamibann
Hamish McHamish

You'll have heard of Greyfriar's Bobby in Edinburgh. Well this is St Andrews' Hamish McHamish!

Hamish was a ginger cat who lived in St Andrews. He came to fame after the publication of a book entitled Hamish McHamish of St Andrews: Cool Cat About Town. Visitors to St Andrews apparently sought to be photographed with Hamish. He even built up a following on social media, with a dedicated Facebook page and Twitter account set up by fans. He has also appeared on BBC's The One Show!

He died in 2014, of a chest infection, and the funding of the statue in Logies Lane was raised by a public donation campaign.
Issi Bannerman

