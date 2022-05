A Day in the Garden

I helped my French friend Rosine put together a 10-day programme for her holiday in Scotland this month, and so I asked her to send me at least one photo every day so I could follow her progress. I've been doing the same, and until yesterday I always had something interesting to send her. However, yesterday was shopping, cooking, organising and gardening, so this was the best I could come up with! Camera set up on the garden table. As you can see, it's none too warm here for the end of May!