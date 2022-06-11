Previous
Next
Spuddy Boy by jamibann
Photo 3145

Spuddy Boy

Spud used to be the life and soul of the party and has been coming on our annual fishing week for 15 years. He's now a grumpy old man, is half blind and deaf, and aches all over. He hasn't given up yet though.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise