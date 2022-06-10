Sign up
Photo 3144
Curiouser and Curiouser
These cows were so funny. As I advanced with my camera, they retired, and as I retired, they advanced. They were so curious! I liked the way they were backlit by the sun.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
0
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3350
photos
193
followers
111
following
861% complete
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
7th June 2022 3:02pm
