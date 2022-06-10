Previous
Next
Curiouser and Curiouser by jamibann
Photo 3144

Curiouser and Curiouser

These cows were so funny. As I advanced with my camera, they retired, and as I retired, they advanced. They were so curious! I liked the way they were backlit by the sun.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise