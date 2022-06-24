Previous
Fun with Friends! by jamibann
Photo 3158

Fun with Friends!

I love these girls. We all worked together at Total in Aberdeen, many moons ago, and the three of us married guys who also worked at Total. We all ended up being expatriated and have many shared experiences of life in Paris, Pau and Indonesia. We don't see each other all that often these days as we have all retired and are living our lives in the places of our choice. However, we all have links to the NE of Scotland and so were able to get together yesterday for a browse of the Nuart 2022 Street Art in Aberdeen followed by a lovely nostalgic 'French' lunch at Café Bohème. We had a super sunny day for it, and had a lot of chat and laughs. Street Art photos will come later this week, but in the meantime, here's a photo of the three of us.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Issi Bannerman

Dianne
Nice you could all be together and a clever image to include yourself.
June 24th, 2022  
julia ace
Fantastic to meet up..
June 24th, 2022  
Christina
Fab way to get a shot with the 3 of you. Looks like a lot of fun.
June 24th, 2022  
