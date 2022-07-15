Sign up
Photo 3179
The First of the Greenhouse Tomatoes
Oh, it's such a pleasure to eat tomatoes grown at home. With home grown basil, too. Love it!
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
5
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
14th July 2022 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Now that must be really delicious, lovely shot with great focus and dof.
July 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
They look terrific, my garden bed is frost bound!
July 15th, 2022
haskar
ace
How wonderfu. Great composition and dof.
July 15th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a wonderful harvest & so delicious they look.
July 15th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
They look delicious
July 15th, 2022
